Phoebe Waller-Bridge says the next James Bond shouldn't be female







As Daniel Craig's tenure as the iconic James Bond comes to a close with No Time to Die, discussions regarding who should replace the actor in the role have become rife on message boards across the internet.

Speaking to the Radio Times, Daniel Craig has suggested that the actor to take over from his tenure should probably not be a woman. “There should simply be better parts for women and actors of colour,” the actor said. “Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?” he added.

Now, co-writer of No Time to Die, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, has echoed such comments, stating at the film’s premiere: “I think Bond is James Bond…We just need to cook up someone to rival him”.

Elaborating on her role in the new film, Waller-Bridge, commented: “They asked me to come on board to add to the pot they were already working on…There was already a script, they had some things they wanted to go in a different direction with, they wanted the character work to be even deeper and look into more nuance in the characters”.

Continuing, the writer and star of Fleabag stated, “It was really an overall look at the whole script with them, to be able to work with Cary [Fukunaga], who was also writing on it while he was in deeper prep with other things”.

Explaining her specific role in the project, she added: “It was to support them as much as come up with new stuff and throw it at them and see if they liked it. That was a wonderful experience because it was a collaboration but it wasn’t fully my vision”.

Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond in No Time to Die will be released in cinemas on September 30.

