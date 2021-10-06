Phoebe Green shares brand new single 'So Grown Up'









Phoebe Green - 'So Grown Up' 7.6

Manchester pop upstart Phoebe Green has released a brand new single, ‘So Grown Up’.

Bright and shiny synth-pop layered on top of sleek vocals, ‘So Grown Up’ deliberately evokes a bygone era. Keyboards bounce around the arrangement as Green sings an impassioned plea for her and her friend to reclaim their identities and their innocence.

“For a while now I’ve been wanting to write a song that feels like it’s straight out of a ‘90s coming-of-age film, that is equal parts nostalgic and bittersweet,” Green explains in a press release. “I wrote about my relationship with my best friend of ten years, and how our pivotal years from vulnerable teenagers into adults were somewhat moulded by men and our experiences with them.”

“Our self worth and our identity was so heavily warped by the male gaze, and it was overwhelming and almost uncomfortable to come to that realisation, I really wanted this song to reflect those feelings of sadness and anger that I feel now, but also our combined strength, resilience and love that we have as a result.”

Those reminiscing moments extend to the song’s video, where the friendship first came together. “When it came to filming the music video, I wanted to go back to Blackpool, the place we went to school together and spent countless nights walking the illuminations, discussing our hopes and fears for the future, drinking the cheapest wine we could find and making ourselves dizzy on the waltzers on the pier, it was such a special day and the video means so much to us, we’ll treasure it forever.”

Songs about confusion, disgust, and longing for the past are nothing new in Green’s discography, with tracks like ‘IDK’ sharing similar sentiments. It all comes wrapped up in an indelible indie pop package, which Green seems to be perfecting with each new single.

Check out the video for ‘So Grown Up’ down below.

