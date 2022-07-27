Phoebe Bridgers performs ‘I Know the End’ with The 1975’s Matty Healy









Phoebe Bridgers fans were treated to a suprise cameo by The 1975’s frontman Matty Healy at a recent concert in London, where the pair performed her track ‘I Know The End’.

Bridgers was performing at the o2 Academy in Brixton for her ongoing European ‘Reunion Tour’, finishing off her set with the final track from her 2020 hit record Punisher.

Joined by Matty Healy – as well as Sloppy Jane, who has been supporting Bridgers during the tour – the singer screamed her heart out to ‘I Know The End.’ This isn’t the first time Bridgers has been joined by another artist to perform the track, having sung the album closer with Clairo and her backing band during a concert in Milan.

Bridgers collaborated on The 1975’s 2020 single ‘Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America’, which appeared on the band’s fourth studio album, the eruditely titled Notes On A Conditional Form. Around that time, Bridgers shared a tender cover of the band’s 2013 track ‘Girls’.

More recently, The 1975 shared their new single ‘Part Of The Band’, marking their long-delayed return. Fans can also look forward to the upcoming release of the band’s new single ‘Happiness’.

In a six-point review of ‘Part Of The Band’, Far Out wrote: “At the centre of it all is an orchestra arrangement that’s part bitter folk lament and part gorgeous string loop. Miles away from the dancefloor-ready rhythms and poppy melodies of the band’s past, ‘Part of the Band’ is melancholy and mournful in a way that doesn’t seem to line up at all with the jumble of thoughts pouring out of Healy’s mouth.”

Both ‘Part Of The Band’ and ‘Happiness’ are set to feature on The 1975’s much-anticipated fifth studio effort Being Funny In A Foreign Language, which is slated for release in October 2022. You can watch fan-footage of the group’s performance of ‘I Know The End’ with Phoebe Bridgers below.

Matty Healy came out tonight for I Know The End! #ReunionTourLondon1

via @/TPWKatrina pic.twitter.com/5Ppn9C2XiX — phoebe on tour (@bridgersontour) July 26, 2022