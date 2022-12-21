Phoebe Bridgers, Matty Healy and Jack Antonoff cover Jackson Browne classic ‘These Days’









A supergroup of musicians and singers, including Phoebe Bridgers, The 1975’s Matty Healy and Jack Antonoff, covered Jackson Browne’s ‘These Days’, live at Antonoff’s Ally Coalition benefit concert on Monday night. See footage from the collaboration below.

Monday night marked Antonoff’s eighth annual benefit show at the NYU Skirball Center, which traditionally welcomes artists from various genres and ages to help raise funds for charity and put on a memorable performance.

At this year’s concert, Antonoff was joined by Bridgers, Healy, Weyes Blood, Lucy Dacus and Trey Anastasio. The performers sealed off the wonderful occasion with a cover of the Jackson Browne classic, which was famously covered by Nico in 1967.

Elsewhere on the night, Healy, Dacus, Antonoff and Christian Lee Hutson joined Bridgers to perform her song ‘I Know The End’ among a swathe of stand-out performances, including Antonoff, Healy and Anastasio’s cover of The National’s ‘Bloodbuzz Ohio’.

Bridgers’ appearance at the Ally Coalition came following her guest appearance alongside Billie Eilish in Los Angeles for a performance of ‘Motion Sickness’. Other guests at Eilish’s three homecoming shows included Dave Grohl for a rendition of Foo Fighters ”My Hero’, Labrinth for a cover of ‘I’ve Never Felt So Alone’ from the Euphoria soundtrack and Donald Glover for a rendition of his Childish Gambino hit ‘Redbone’.

Elsewhere, to seal off what has been a busy year for Bridgers, she has made her debut as Sally in the live concert version of The Nightmare Before Christmas alongside Danny Elfman at London’s Wembley Arena.

Discussing her role with NME backstage before the second of the two shows, Bridgers said: “I think I blacked out for most of it, I was so nervous. But [last night] was awesome once my eyes focused in on everyone, and [I could see] everybody smiling. It’s such a cool thing to be a part of.”

More of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, Weyes Blood, Matty Healy, and Jack Antonoff covering ‘These Days’ by Nico!

via @/joelandellie pic.twitter.com/bFDVlHj8HZ — phoebe on tour (@bridgersontour) December 20, 2022

Phoebe, Lucy, Christian Lee Hutson, Matty Healy, and Jack Antonoff performing I Know The End tonight! pic.twitter.com/4a8BI76yg3 — phoebe on tour (@bridgersontour) December 20, 2022