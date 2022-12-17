Phoebe Bridgers and Dave Grohl join Billie Eilish on stage in Los Angeles









As Billie Eilish closed out her year of touring this week at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, she was joined by two very special guests, Phoebe Bridgers and Dave Grohl. Eilish played the Forum on three nights this week, Tuesday, Thursday and last night.

During the Tuesday night show, Eilish brought Labrinth on stage to play a track together from the soundtrack to Euphoria, and she followed up her star-studded performance by replacing Labrinth with Bridgers in Thursday’s concert to play Bridger’s song ‘Motion Sickness’.

Before Bridgers had rocked up on stage, Foo Fighters singer Dave Grohl had run through a rendition of their song ‘My Hero’ with Eilish. There’s plenty of fantastic footage surfacing online of Eilish playing alongside the two rock icons. Check out some of it below.

Recently, Eilish announced that she is currently working on a new album with her brother Finneas. She said, “We see each other all the time, and also now, we’re starting to make music again. We just started the process of making an album, which is really exciting.”

The siblings are known to work together frequently, although Eilish is also keen to stress the fact that their relationship goes far beyond mere professionalism. She added, “Finneas is my best friend, my big brother, he’s four years older than me, and we’ve been best friends forever.”

Finneas takes care of the production side of things as Eilish writes and performs. “We started making music together when I was 13, and he was 17; he produces everything,” she noted. “He’s the only reason I’m anywhere in the whole world, and he’s probably the only reason I’m alive. Now we have specific days where we see each other, which is really nice because, you know, you get caught up in life. I’m hanging out with my brother a lot, actually. It’s my buddy!”

Phoebe Bridgers and Billie Eilish singing Motion Sickness tonight at the Kia Forum! pic.twitter.com/zLTmqt9pNQ — phoebe on tour (@bridgersontour) December 16, 2022

Billie Eilish e Dave Grohl, do Foo Fighters, cantando “My Hero”, em homenagem a Taylor Hawkins. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/bbbds5LPlc — Billie Eilish Brasil (@BillieEilishBR) December 16, 2022