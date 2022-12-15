Watch Billie Eilish cover ‘Euphoria’ soundtrack with Labrinth









Billie Eilish welcomed Labrinth to the stage during her Los Angeles concert earlier this week to perform a popular song from the Euphoria soundtrack. The American sensation is currently sealing off a stellar year with three headline shows at the Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, with the final two nights taking place tonight and tomorrow night.

Towards the end of the first of the three tour dates, Eilish invited British singer Labrinth to join her on stage for two songs – his 2019 track ‘Mount Everest’ and ‘I’ve Never Felt So Alone’ from the Euphoria soundtrack. The latter hit appeared in the second episode of season two of the blockbusting HBO series. The song played as Rue (played by Zendaya) and Jules (Hunter Schafer) reunited at school.

Footage shot from the crowd shows Labrinth and Eilish performing a duet on the chorus before the latter takes on the verse, with Labrinth interjecting with ad-libs. Watch some of the fan-shot footage below.

Elsewhere during the concert, Eilish added a festive touch with the Christmas classic ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’, as well as giving her own track ‘my future’ its live debut.

Billie Eilish at the Kia Forum, full setlist:

‘Bury A Friend’

‘I Didn’t Change My Number’

‘NDA’

‘Therefore I Am’

‘My Strange Addiction’

‘Idontwannabeyouanymore’

‘Lovely’

‘You Should See Me In A Crown’

‘My Future’

‘Billie Bossa Nova’

‘Goldwing’

‘Xanny’

‘Oxytocin’

‘ilomilo’

‘I Love You’

‘Your Power’

‘TV’

‘OverHeated’

‘Bellyache’

‘Ocean Eyes’

‘Bored’

‘Getting Older’

‘Lost Cause’

‘Bitches Broken Hearts’

‘When The Party’s Over’

‘All The Good Girls Go To Hell’

‘Mount Everest’

‘I’ve Never Felt So Alone’

‘Everything I Wanted’

‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’

‘Bad Guy’

‘Happier Than Ever’



Eilish has previously been rumoured to be joining the cast of Euphoria for its highly anticipated third season, with the star commenting on the reports in a recent interview. In conversation with Vanity Fair, Eilish confirmed she was aware of the rumours but asserted that she hadn’t officially been asked to appear as yet. “I’d like to be,” she added. “Euphoria’s fucking fire.”

BILLIE EILISH TOOK THOSE STARRING IN EUPHORIA RUMORS SO SERIOUS SHE BROUGHT OUT LABRINTH pic.twitter.com/ZTROWiFI26 — jasminE🫶🏽🎁 (@onadeadpIanet) December 14, 2022

PERFEIÇÃO! Simplesmente Billie Eilish e Labrinth cantando “I’ve Never Felt So Alone” juntos 🥰



pic.twitter.com/QavbxwvHMa — Tracklist (@tracklist) December 14, 2022