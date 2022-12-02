Billie Eilish would love to star in HBO's 'Euphoria'









Vanity Fair has recently released its sixth annual interview with Billie Eilish. Since 2017, the pop star has completed the same interview each year as part of a time capsule series.

In the newest video, Eilish, now 20, responded to rumours that she is joining series three of HBO’s hit teen drama Euphoria. The show, created by Sam Levinson, began airing in 2019 and stars actors such as Zendaya, Alexa Demie, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi and Dominic Fike.

Eilish confirmed that she is aware of the rumours but has yet to be asked to join the show. “I’d like to be,” she confessed, “Euphoria‘s fucking fire.” In February 2022, the Euphoria Instagram account revealed that a third season would be on the way. However, it has not yet been confirmed when.

Vice President of HBO, Francesca Orsi, shared, “Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken season two to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form while maintaining its heart. We couldn’t be more honoured to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into season three.”

Eilish confirmed in the new interview that she and her brother Finneas have been working on new music together. “We see each other all the time, and also now, we’re starting to make music again. We just started the process of making an album, which is really exciting.”

“Now we have specific days where we see each other, which is really nice because, you know, you get caught up in life. I’m hanging out with my brother a lot, actually. It’s my buddy!”