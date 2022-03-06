Zendaya calls 'Euphoria' song "tiny toe dip back into music"









These days, with popular HBO shows and record-breaking Marvel movies on her work schedule, Zendaya doesn’t need a music career. Sure, die-hard fans might be yearning for the days of ‘Swag it Out’ or ‘Fashion is my Kryptonite’, but that was then and this is now. It’s time to acknowledge the fact that Zendaya is no longer an actress-singer but just an actress-actress.

Except that a new Zendaya song appeared during the final episode of Euphoria‘s second season last Sunday. In truth, it was a Dominic Fike song that the singer performed during the episode that features Zendaya on backing harmony vocals. But that hasn’t stopped the outpouring of excitement for Zendaya’s potential return to music.

It’s not the first Euphoria song to feature Zendaya stepping back up to the microphone either. ‘I’m Tired’, a collaboration with British singer Labrinth, was featured in the second season of the series as well. Zendaya hasn’t released any new music of any kind since her previous collaboration with Labrinth, ‘All of Us’, back in 2019.

According to the actress herself, it’s likely going to stay that way. In a post to her Twitter account, Zendaya thanks her fans for their support of the new music, but describes the collaborations as a “little tiny toe dip back into music”, explaining that there were “a number of reasons” why she “stepped away from music quite a while ago.”

Zendaya currently only has one studio album, and if you don’t want to feel old and decrepit, then ignore the fact that it is celebrating its 10th anniversary next year. It’s been nearly ten years since ‘Replay’ cracked the top 40 in America (the number one song during the peak of ‘Replay’ was ‘The Monster’ by Eminem and Rihanna, who has her own hit ‘Replay’ song with ‘Pon de Replay’) and a full half a decade since ‘Rewrite the Stars’ from The Greatest Showman.

Although it doesn’t appear like a full return to music is in the cards for Zendaya, maybe she’ll feature on a few Euphoria songs next season. Either that or we’ll have to wait for a Spider-Man duet between her and Tom Holland during Marvel’s first musical film. Give the people what they want, Kevin Feige.

I stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons, but I still really love it, so the kindness and support I’ve received the past few days just for a little tiny toe dip back into some music means the absolute world to me..thanks<3 — Zendaya (@Zendaya) March 4, 2022