Phoebe Bridgers takes on role of Sally in 'The Nightmare Before Christmas'









Phoebe Bridgers joined Danny Elfman and the BBC Concert Orchestra for a special live concert of The Nightmare Before Christmas at London’s OVO Arena Wembley.

The performance saw composer Danny Elfman reprise his role as the charismatic ‘Pumpkin King’ Jack Skellington, while Ken Page returned to the role of Oogie Boogie. In the original film, Sally was played by Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O’Hara, who didn’t reprise her role for this new live concert.

The stage version of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas was performed in the US for Halloween 2021, with Billie Eilish taking on the role of Sally and ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic performing as Lock – a character originally portrayed by Paul Reubens. Now, Phoebe Bridgers has taken on the role of Sally.

Last month, Bridgers shared a festive cover of The Handsome Family’s ‘So Much Wine’. All proceeds were donated to the Los Angeles LGBT Center, one of the only federally qualified health centres in the US providing specialist substance abuse treatment for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people, as well as individuals living with HIV.

Meanwhile, Danny Elfman has been busy working with Chris Bacon on their score for Netflix’s latest hit show, Wednesday, which features Tim Burton as executive producer. The Nightmare Before Christmas producer also directed four episodes of the show.

Earlier in the year, Elfman treated his Coachella audience to a medley of cuts from The Nightmare Before Christmas. He also delivered a rock ‘n’ roll reimagining of his theme tune for The Simpsons.

Phoebe Bridgers and Danny Elfman being absolute legends pic.twitter.com/pwDH02vf2k — ali (@Justdip) December 9, 2022

Phoebe Bridgers as Sally at Nightmare before Christmas pic.twitter.com/9hcfhv8mXC — PHOEBE BRIDGERS FAN UPDATES (@ThePhoebeRoom) December 9, 2022

phoebe bridgers as sally ❤️‍🩹 the nightmare before christmas show at wembley is v gorgeous catch it if u can pls💕💕 pic.twitter.com/ksu1rj7KIk — anna🐟 (@jeongyeonix) December 9, 2022