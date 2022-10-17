Phoebe Bridgers to sing in live version of 'The Nightmare Before Christmas'









This December, Danny Elfman is bringing his iconic songs and score from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas to the Ovo Arena in Wembley. Elfman has already signed on to reprise his role as the singing voice for Jack Skellington, along with the original voice of Oogie Boogie, Ken Page. Today, we’re getting a new name added to the cast: indie rock goddess Phoebe Bridgers.

Bridgers will be performing the role of Sally, the sentient rag doll that acts as Jack’s love interest throughout the film. Sally was originally voiced by Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O’Hara, while the 2006 15th anniversary version of the film’s soundtrack featured Fiona Apple singing a version of the eponymous ‘Sally’s Song’. In the 2008 covers album Nightmare Revisited, ‘Sally’s Song’ was performed by Evanescence singer Amy Lee.

The Wembley performances will also feature the BBC Concert Orchestra bringing the film’s soundtrack to the live stage. The performances will show the original film on a large screen, but during the film’s musical numbers, performers will play the songs live.

Original voice actors Greg Proops and Randy Crenshaw are also set to take part in the performances. Violinist Sandy Cameron is set to be featured in the orchestra.

You can check out the announcement of Bridgers’ involvement down below. The Nightmare Before Christmas Live will be performed on December 9th and 10th.

The phenomenal @phoebe_bridgers will be singing the iconic part of Sally for The Nightmare Before Christmas Live at @OVOArena this December!🎃



She will be joining @dannyelfman as Jack Skellington and Ken Page as Oogie Boogie!



Grab your tickets now: https://t.co/QOyS99iHde pic.twitter.com/43H2IaJ8jX — See Tickets (@seetickets) October 17, 2022