Phoebe Bridgers announces UK/EU tour dates









Phoebe Bridgers has just announced a string of live shows across the UK and Europe as part of her Reunion Tour. These new dates mark the singer-songwriter’s first UK/EU dates science the release of her 2020 album Punisher.

The news comes after Bridgers was confirmed for the 2022 Glastonbury Festival line-up. Tickets go on sale at 10am GMT, Friday 11th March. You can grab yours here.

2021 was one hell of a year for Bridgers. As well as receiving four Grammy nominations, the singer-songwriter has taken to the stage of pretty much every late-night TV talk show in America, including Saturday Night Live, on which she made her debut. Then there’s the sold-out US Fall tour, the various festival appearances, and the release of two charity singles: ‘That Funny Feeling’ and ‘Day After Tomorrow.’

Now, she’s hitting the road yet again to take her critically lauded album, Punisher, to fans in the US and Canada. From there, she’ll take a trip across the pond to The UK and Europe, where she will treat fans to live renditions of tracks like ‘Kyoto’ and ‘Garden Song’ for the very first time.

The new string of UK/EU dates will run through June and July, with stops at London’s Brixton Acadamy and a much-anticipated performance at this year’s Glastonbury Festival. Bridgers will be donating $1 of every headline show ticket to The Mariposa Fund, which helps undocumented people obtain reproductive health services in the US.

You can see the full schedule for Bridger’s The Reunion tour below.

The Reunion Tour dates:

13/4: Arizona Federal Theatre – Phoenix, AZ

15/4: Coachella – Indio, CA

22/4: Coachella – Indio, CA

13/5: The Amp at Craig Ranch – Las Vegas, NV

14/5: Kilby Block Party – Salt Lake City, UT

17/5: Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

19/5: The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Dallas, TX

20/5: Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park – Austin, TX

21/5: The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX

22/5: Hangout Fest – Gulf Shores, AL

24/5: The Cuban Club – Tampa, FL

25/5: St Augustine Amphitheatre – St Augustine, FL

27/5: Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park – Atlanta, GA

28/5: Forecastle Festival – Louisville, KY

31/5: Starlight Theatre – Kansas City, MO

1/6: The Waiting Room Outdoors – Omaha, NE

3/6: BMO Harris Pavilion – Milwaukee, WI

4/6: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island – Chicago, IL

7/6: RBC Echo Beach – Toronto, ON

8/6: MTelus – Montreal, QC

9/6: Thompson’s Point – Portland, ME

11/6: The Anthem – Washington, DC

12/6: The Anthem – Washington, DC

13/6: Stone Pony Summer Stage – Asbury Park, NJ

15/6: BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell – Brooklyn, NY

20/6: Fairview Park – Dublin, Ireland

22/6: Barrowland – Glasgow, UK

24-25/6: Glastonbury – Somerset, UK

26/6: O2 Academy – Birmingham, UK

30/6: Roskilde Festival – Roskilde, Denmark

2/7: Rock Werchter Festival – Werchter, Belgium

3/7: Down The Rabbit Hole Festival – Ewijk, Netherlands

5/7: Carroponte – Milan, Italy

7/7: Bilbao BBK Festival – Bilbao, Spain

8/7: Mad Cool Festival – Madrid, Spain

9/7: NOS Alive Festival – Lisbon, Portugal

14/7: Colours of Ostrava – Ostrava, Czech Republic

17/7: Lollapalooza Paris – Paris, France

22/7: Latitude Festival – Suffolk, UK

23/7: O2 Apollo – Manchester, UK

26/7: O2 Academy Brixton – London, UK

7/8: Hinterland – Saint Charles, IA

18/8: Spokane Pavilion – Spokane, WA

20/8: Orpheum Theatre – Vancouver, BC

23/8: Marymoor Park – Redmond, WA

25/8: Edgefield Amphitheater – Troudale, OR

27/8: Vina Robles Amphitheatre – Paso Robles, CA

28/8: This Ain’t No Picnic – Los Angeles, CA