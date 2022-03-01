Is Phoebe Bridgers heading to Glastonbury Festival 2022?









Indie heroine Phoebe Bridgers might be about to hit the UK in summer. We know already that she’s got a handful of European festivals booked in for early July, but now it looks as if she’ll be crossing over the channel to deliver some of her anthems to British audiences as well.

Looking at the O2 Priority website, it seems that she’s going to be playing at the O2 Academy Birmingham on June 26th, before returning late in July for shows at Manchester’s O2 Apollo and London’s iconic O2 Academy Brixton.

Some fans have read a little deeper into the information and claimed that she’s in the country around the time of the Glastonbury Festival, which is held between June 22nd and 26th. If this is true, it’s huge. Find more information here.

Elsewhere, Bridgers revealed the high she felt from talking to Taylor Swift. The two collaborated together on ‘Nothing New’, a track that appeared on Swift’s re-recording of her classic album Red (Taylor’s Version). Bridgers says the collaboration originated from a text she initially thought was written by The National’s Aaron Dessner.

“I got this random text from Aaron Dessner that was really weirdly worded for him,” she said. “And I was like, ‘What the fuck is this?’ And as I was reading it, I [realised], ‘Oh, my God, it’s from Taylor Swift.'”

Duly, Bridgers composed herself and replied. “We started texting about all kinds of stuff. It was just a total high. It felt like when you meet someone at a party and you’re in the corner all night being like, ‘Me too!'”.

Strangely, the two are yet to meet in person, and their interactions were done almost fully online. The artists were conscious of Covid-19 restrictions, so they thought it best to work over the internet.

It’s sure to be a colossal summer for both Bridgers and Swift, so watch this space. Listen to ‘Nothing New’ below.