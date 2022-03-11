Phoebe Bridgers adds additional UK dates to ‘Reunion’ tour









On Monday (March 7th), Phoebe Bridgers announced a string of live shows across the UK, Ireland, and Europe as part of her ‘Reunion’ tour. These new dates mark the singer-songwriter’s first UK/EU dates science the release of her 2020 album Punisher. Now, she has added an additional three shows.

Bridgers’ upcoming tour, which will see her play shows in Dublin, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and London this summer, is her first on UK soil since 2018. The news came shortly after Bridgers was confirmed as a performer at this year’s Glastonbury Festival. She is also featured to appear at Latitude, as well as several European festivals including Mad Cool, Lollapalooza Paris, and NOS Alive.

UK fans will be pleased to hear that the LA-based singer-songwriter has confirmed that she’ll be playing three additional consecutive dates in Glasgow (June 23rd), Manchester (July 24th) and London (July 27th) in light of high demand for tickets.

Elsewhere, Bridgers has launched a new radio show on SiriusXM. ‘Saddest Factory Radio’ takes its name from its host’s label, Saddest Factory Records, which Bridgers unveiled in 2021. Tickets for Bridgers’ UK, Ireland, and EU headline tour go on sale at 10am today (March 11th).

You can check out the full tour schedule below.

Phoebe Bridgers tour dates:

June 2022

20 – Fairview Park, Dublin, Ireland

22 – Barrowland, Glasgow, UK

23 – Barrowland, Glasgow, UK – new date

24-25 – Glastonbury, Somerset, UK

26 – O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK

30 – Roskilde Festival, Roskilde, Denmark

July 2022

2 – Rock Werchter Festival, Werchter, Belgium

3 – Down The Rabbit Hole Festival, Ewijk, Netherlands

5 – Carroponte, Milan, Italy

7 – Bilbao BBK Festival, Bilbao, Spain

8 – Mad Cool Festival, Madrid, Spain

9 – NOS Alive Festival, Lisbon, Portugal

14 – Colours of Ostrava, Ostrava, Czech Republic

17 – Lollapalooza Paris, Paris, France

22 – Latitude Festival, Suffolk, UK

23 – O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK

24 – O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK – new date

26 – O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK

27 – O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK – new date

