How Phil Collins was an “enormous influence” on Rush’s Neil Peart









Rush’s Neil Peart is one of the most influential drummers of all time, and his playing inspired the likes of Taylor Hawkins, Chad Smith, Lars Ulrich and Dave Grohl in what is undoubtedly an illustrious group of skin-hitters, all helping to form the basis of some of the biggest rock bands of all time.

As for Peart’s own influences, the list is long and rich, including the likes of Keith Moon, Ginger Baker, Mitch Mitchell of the Jimi Hendrix Experience and Led Zeppelin’s John Bonham. One particular drumming love of Peart’s is Genesis stickman Phil Collins.

Peart told Rhythm magazine in 2011: “Phil Collins was an enormous influence on my drumming in the ’70s. [He] remains a part of my playing even today. His rhythmic patterns were woven into the intricacy of the music. While lending a smooth, fluid pulse to the songs and extended instrumentals.”

Explaining why he felt Collins’ drumming was a cut above the rest, Peart added: “His fills were imaginative and exciting, alive with energy and variety. While the refined technique was always in the service of the music. Even within those fills, Phil applied a jazz drummer’s sense of dynamics. Plus, his drums sounded so good. Good-sounding drums are always the result of a good-sounding drummer and speak of the player’s touch.”

Peart went on to say that he was fortunate enough to see Collins play with Genesis in 1974 at the Century Theater in Buffalo, New York. “It was simply a galvanising performance by him and all of that excellent band,” he said. “The music from that night’s show echoed in my head long after”.

The two drummers never met formally, but Peart remembers “catching eyes” with Collins in a bookshop in London in the late 1970s when Rush were recording an album. “One day [I] popped into a science-fiction bookstore in Soho called Dark They Were And Golden Eyed. At the door, I stood back to hold it for another patron. A bearded little guy in a flat cap and overcoat, on his way out,” he said. “Our eyes met for a moment; we nodded courteously. I recognised Phil just before he was thrust into the frontman position with Genesis that would so change his life.”

Back in 1997, Collins admitted to having been influenced by Peart’s drumming too. He told Modern Drummer of a special tribute concert he did for Buddy Rich – who had been an influence on both Collins and Peart. “The idea had been in my head for ages,” Collins said. “I had actually been thinking about it during my last tour for the Both Sides record. Hearing Neil Peart’s Burning For Buddy record also inspired me.”

As for a particular Rush song that Peart was inspired by Collins on, he admitted that ‘Time Stand Still’ from 1987’s Hold Your Fire was influenced by “an old Genesis record”. He told Hudson Music, “That’s an interesting story about those opening fills. Because I heard, I think it was an old Genesis record, where there is a timbale fill. Really quick triplets across the time. I thought it was so cool. I worked on it, worked on it, worked on it. And [eventually] got it down.”