Why Phil Collins didn't like Pink Floyd









We mostly know Phil Collins for his remarkable solo career that spawned the 1980s hits, ‘In the Air Tonight, ‘Another Day in Paradise’ and the collaborative effort ‘Easy Lover’ with Earth, Wind & Fire’s Philip Bailey.

Yet, Collins is also known for his time in the prog-rock pioneers Genesis, whom he joined in 1970. When singer Peter Gabriel left the group in 1975, Collins took on singing duties, even though he continued to be their drummer. Gabriel had become disillusioned with the music industry and wanted to spend more time with his family.

Collins once opened up on his tastes – and distastes – for other prog-rock bands: “I was a big early Yes fan, less so. Even though I like the guys in the band, I didn’t relate to a lot of their music after the first two or three albums. Jethro Tull musically. Floyd, I was never a big Floyd fan.”

“I probably become more of a Floyd fan in later years than I was at the time, even though I saw them at the Marquee with Arnold Layne,” Collins added. “I was aware of what they were doing. But I never was really a fan. I was in a band that was kind of being always put in the same box as that lot. But never felt that we actually were in the same box. But we probably were.”

Genesis began to slightly lean towards a more pop-orientated sound with Collins on vocals, and the live shows became less theatrical with the charismatic Gabriel out of the picture. Many of the band’s previous albums had been inspired by fantasy, but from 1975 onwards, they wanted to move away from such inspirations.

Elsewhere, Collins also revealed his distaste for another English prog-rock powerhouse, Emerson, Lake & Palmer. He said, “I don’t like ELP. I don’t like the way they are as people. Emerson’s alright. I don’t like Carl Palmer’s drumming; I don’t like the music. It’s much too neurotic. And it’s too on one level.”

He added, “To be fair, I haven’t listened to that much ELP. But what I’ve heard, and I’ve seen backstage, I just don’t like them. I would never doubt the fact that they’re excellent musicians. I don’t like the kind of things [they] did. But the sound on the record is a fine sound. And of the three of them, I like Emerson, mainly because he used to say nice things about us.”

Check out Phil Collins playing with Jethro Tull below.