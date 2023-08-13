Peter Jackson calls ‘Talk to Me’ the “best, most intense, horror movie in years” 









Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson has lauded the new A24 horror movie, Talk to Me, calling it the “best, most intense, horror movie I’ve enjoyed in years.”

Although Jackson is best known for directing the Lord of the Rings series, which has allowed him to become one of the highest-grossing filmmakers of all time, he began his career in the horror genre.

Jackson made the low-budget comedy horror Bad Taste in 1987, which has since become a cult classic. A few years later, he also made a splatter comedy, Braindead, which is regarded as one of the goriest films ever made.

However, since Jackson rose to prominence in the mid-1990s with Heavenly Creatures, which earned him an Oscar nomination for ‘Best Original Screenplay’, he has rarely returned to the horror realm.

Still, that doesn’t mean his love for the genre has waned, with Jackson recently revealing that Danny and Michael Philippou’s debut feature, Talk to Me, has completely blown him away.

He called the film, via Newshub,”relentlessly scary and disturbing – in the best possible way,” adding: “Talk To Me isn’t just good – it’s very very good. The best, most intense, horror movie I’ve enjoyed in years.”

Talk to Me follows a group of teenagers who contact spirits through an embalmed hand, which, of course, can only go wrong. It has been critically praised, with a sequel now in the works.