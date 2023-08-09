A24 announce ‘Talk to Me’ sequel









The film production company A24 have announced their plans to create a sequel for the breakout horror hit movie Talk to Me. The second film will be called Talk 2 Me and will feature the same writing and directing teams.

Danny Philippou and Bill Hinzman will be writing the second movie in the Australian horror series, and both Danny and Michel Philippou will return to the directors’ chairs.

On production, the co-founders of Causeway Films, Samantha Jennings and Kristina Ceyton, will take their positions. As of yet, we don’t know much about the plot of Talk 2 Me, but hopefully, details will be released shortly.

The first film tells of a band of friends who come across the ability to conjure spirits through the use of a strange embalmed hand. It stars the likes of Sophie Wilde, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Otis Dhanji, and Miranda Otto.

Talk to Me is one of the production company’s best-performing horror films, bringing in an American gross of $22million in just 11 days, taking over from last year’s Bodies Bodies Bodies ($11.4m) and quickly approaching the $25m of The Witch.

The Australian horror still has some way to go to catch the $44m of A24’s highest-grossing horror film of all time, though, Ari Aster’s Hereditary, but it may not be too long before we see it sit at the top of the pile.

Check out the trailer below.