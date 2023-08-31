Peter Gabriel shares new song ‘Love Can Heal’









Last night was a full moon (a rare blue moon, in fact), so that means that it’s time for Peter Gabriel to share a brand new song.

‘Love Can Heal’ is the latest preview of Gabriel’s upcoming studio album i/o, his first studio album of original material in over 20 years. We’ve already heard the album’s title track, plus songs like ‘Playing For Time’, ‘Panopticom’, ‘Road To Joy’, and ‘Olive Tree’. At this rate, Gabriel could very well just release every song from the album whenever there is a full moon.

“’Love Can Heal’ was written around 2016 and I did start playing it midway through the tour and dedicated it to Jo Cox, who was the British MP brutally murdered by an extremist and someone that I had met at a leadership conference,” Gabriel explains in a statement. “I think the song fits right in to the themes of the album in the sense that i/o is about feeling and being connected to everything and in a way, the next evolution of being connected to things is a feeling of love for everything”.

“It sounds trite just to say ‘love can heal,’ but I really believe that it is a key element and that when people feel interaction, warmth, giving, part of something alive and not isolated, that they’re much more likely to do well and be able to offer more themselves,” he adds. “The music began with this meditative, repeated sequence and the essence of all these sounds was trying to create a sensual palette.”

“With the work that Hans-Martin Buff’s been doing on the immersive mix too, you’re getting this sense of being touched in many places and it should be a place just to drift off into,” he concludes. “That was my aim.”

There is still no set date for the release of i/o, but as we’ve previously mentioned, Gabriel has already released most of the album as singles. As of today, there are only three songs left that haven’t been released from the album’s tracklisting: ‘This Is Home’, ‘And Still’, and ‘Live and Let Live’. There are four more full moons left this year, so maybe the three songs will get their releases, and the fourth date will be the album’s release? Who knows – we’ll just have to wait and see.

Check out ‘Love Can Heal’ down below.