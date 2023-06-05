Peter Gabriel releases radiant new song ‘Road to Joy’









Peter Gabriel - 'Road to Joy' 4

Former Genesis mastermind Peter Gabriel has shared a brand new track titled ‘Road to Joy’. The single comes as the latest to preview the star’s forthcoming album, I/O, and was recorded across Real World Studios in Bath, the Beehive and British Grove in London, and High Seas Studios in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Gabriel co-produced ‘Road to Joy’ alongside Roxy Music alumnus, ambient pioneer and master producer Brian Eno. Featured on the track are singers from the Soweto Gospel Choir and members of Gabriel’s touring band: Tony Levin, David Rhodes, Manu Katché, Don E, and Josh Shpak. It also benefits from a fantastic string arrangement courtesy of John Metcalfe.

Gabriel writes in the song’s official YouTube caption: “I’m working on a project which is partly a story focused around the brain and how we perceive things, and this song connects to that. It deals with near-death experience and locked-in syndrome situations where people are unable to communicate or to move. It’s an amazingly frustrating condition.

“There have been some great books and films about this subject, but at this point in our story, the people looking after our hero manage to find a way to wake him up. So, it’s a lyric about coming back into your senses, back to life, back into the world.”

He continues: “The song is one of the last tracks to emerge for the I/O record, but it has some DNA from an earlier project; ‘It was actually very late in the record that we got to this. There had been a song that musically I’d started, I think, around the OVO project called Pukka.”

“It was very different to this, but it was actually the starting point for coming back to this song. I just felt there was a good groove there, and I wanted something else with rhythm and so we tried a few things when I was working with Brian Eno. The excitement and energy in the song was something that I was getting off on. I felt we didn’t have enough of that for this record.”

‘Road to Joy’, as the title suggests, is an optimistic and radiant slice of ear candy. Expert musicianship and sound production converge in a wonderful harmony while the soaring beat and funky guitar arrangements inject energy befitting of an early summer release. Hear the track below.