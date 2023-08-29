Peter Doherty documentary set for world premiere at Zurich Film Festival









The Libertines’ Peter Doherty is the subject of a new documentary Peter Doherty — Stranger in My Own Skin, which is set to premiere at the Zurich Film Festival. The event runs from September 29th until October 1st.

The upcoming film has been directed by Doherty’s wife, Katia deVidas, who also plays in his band The Puta Madres, and recently gave birth to their first child together. For the premiere, Doherty will be in Zurich to present the documentary, and following the screening, he’ll perform live.

“The biopic chronicles the British rockstar who, after reaching the pinnacle of his career, sinks into the depths of a serious drug addiction,” ZFF artistic director Christian Jungen said in a statement.

Jungen continued: “His wife, director and musician Katia deVidas, followed the wild life of the Libertines frontman at close quarters for over 10 years. We’re looking forward to welcoming them both to Zurich.”

Peter Doherty — Stranger in My Own is part of the Sounds section of Zurich Film Festival, and this year, there will also be a screening of Alexi Bloom’s Catching Fire — The Story of Anita Pallenberg. The film uses archival footage from Pallenberg’s life with The Rolling Stones with Scarlett Johansson offering a voiceover.

Doherty recently confirmed The Libertines have finished work on their next album All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade. Speaking to Far Out last year, he exclusively revealed the band planned to make new music with former Rolling Stones producer Andrew Loog Oldham in Bogota, Colombia.

Doherty stated: “We’re still chugging along, so we’ll see. We’re going to Bogota in Colombia at the end of March, and while we’re there, we are supposed to be meeting up with Andrew Loog Oldham, The Rolling Stones producer and songwriter.”