Pete Doherty confirms The Libertines have finished new album ‘All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade’









Pete Doherty has confirmed The Libertines have finished recording their fourth album and stated it will be called All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade.

The upcoming LP will be their first since 2015’s Anthems For Doomed Youth, which charted at three in the United Kingdom. Since then, The Libertines have been on an almost continuous tour but are yet to release any new music.

In a new interview, Doherty said the title of the new album is a reference to the location of their hotel The Albion Rooms in Margate. However, he confirmed the songs aren’t about the premises. “God. No. That would be awful. It’s themed around… Inadvertently or not, some of the songs are set in Margate so… y’know actually it is about the hotel in a way. We wrote quite a few of the songs there,” he told The Telegraph.

Doherty said The Libertines plan to release singles from the album this autumn and expects the full album to be released at the start of 2024.

In the same interview, Doherty explained how he’s “winning back trust” with Carl Barât through “good behaviour” after being banned from The Albion Rooms for previously bringing “various characters” into the hotel.

Speaking to Far Out last year, Doherty said the band planned to make new music with former Rolling Stones producer Andrew Loog Oldham in Bogota, Colombia.

He explained: “We’re still chugging along, so we’ll see. We’re going to Bogota in Colombia at the end of March, and while we’re there, we are supposed to be meeting up with Andrew Loog Oldham, The Rolling Stones producer and songwriter.”

“So we are going to pop in there on our days off and see if we can put these ideas down. Maybe, we’ll do a single this year, or an EP, but an album, I’m not sure,” Doherty added.