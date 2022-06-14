Pete Doherty reveals plans to record a new Libertines album in Jamaica









Pete Doherty has revealed plans to record a new album with The Libertines in Jamaica. Talking to The Guardian, Doherty said that he and Carl Barât are on good terms and are planning on working on the follow-up to 2015’s Anthems For A Doomed Youth.

Looking ahead to the project, the Libertines frontman said: “We still feel there’s unfinished business and there are more songs to write. But he [Barât] doesn’t want to do it in England, or in France, which he sees as my turf. So the plan is to go to Jamaica and try to make another Libertines record.”

At the start of the year, Doherty gave an interview in which he spoke about The Libertines’ much-anticipated next album, which he said would be their equivalent of The Clash’s eclectic masterpiece Sandinista: “That’s still the format that we’re talking about,” Doherty said. “At the end of the tour we did that ended last month, everyone was really upbeat by the fact that we were all still alive after the various quarantines and John coming and going.”

Doherty continued: “We were all really upbeat about the future, so I don’t know how or when it’s going to happen, but I think it will. Sandinista still encapsulates it [the new album] because there are still a lot of ideas. It’s just about getting everyone in a room and getting on with it.”

News of the album comes just as The Libertines are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2002 album Up The Bracket. To mark the occasion, the band are spending the summer touring across the UK, with dates in London, Manchester and Edinburgh. You can see the full tour schedule below.

The Libertines UK tour:

June

30 – O2 Academy, Bristol

July

1 – Castlefield Bowl, Manchester

23 – OVO Wembley Arena, London

August

5 – Bute Park, Cardiff

6 – Bingley Weekender, Bingley

8 – O2 Academy, Edinburgh

28 – Victorious Festival, Portsmouth

September

2 – Godiva Festival, Coventry