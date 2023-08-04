Pete Doherty and Louis Tomlinson team up to release Andrew Cushin’s debut album









The Libertines’ Pete Doherty has joined forces with Louis Tomlinson to release the debut album by singer-songwriter Andrew Cushin.

Waiting For The Rain is set to be shared on September 29th through Strap Originals, a label founded by Doherty and manager Jai Stanley. Cushin, who has been signed to the company since 2021, has been supporting Tomlinson on tour throughout the summer in North America and is set to play arena shows across Europe with the former One Direction star later this year.

Through his company 78 Productions, Tomlinson, who scored a number one album last year with Faith To The Future, offered to assist Doherty with the release of Cushin’s debut to help the LP reach a wider audience. “Here at Strap Originals we always put the artist first and it’s amazing that Louis Tomilinson and 78 productions are offering their support to the uber-talented Andrew Cushin,” Doherty said.

Tomlinson, who saw Cushin for the first time on Soccer AM last year, added: “As somebody who has been interested in up and coming acts, working with Andrew was a no brainer. With his incredible voice partnered with his honesty in lyric I’m really excited to work alongside Peter and the Strap Originals team to help Andrew reach as many people as possible.”

Doherty recently confirmed The Libertines have finished work on their next album All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade. Speaking to Far Out last year, he exclusively revealed the band planned to make new music with former Rolling Stones producer Andrew Loog Oldham in Bogota, Colombia.

Doherty stated: “We’re still chugging along, so we’ll see. We’re going to Bogota in Colombia at the end of March, and while we’re there, we are supposed to be meeting up with Andrew Loog Oldham, The Rolling Stones producer and songwriter.”

Listen to ‘Wor Flags’ by Andrew Cushin below.