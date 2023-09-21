Peso Pluma cancels Tijuana show due to cartel threat









Mexican musician Peso Pluma has cancelled his upcoming concert in Tijuana after facing threats from a prominent drug cartel.

Considered by the Mexican government to be the second most powerful drug cartel in the world, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel warned Pluma not to perform in Tijuana, with banners dotted across the border city. Notably, despite Tijuana’s popularity as a tourist destination, it is a hotbed of violent crime due to the widespread presence of the Mexican cartels.

“This goes to Peso Pluma, refrain from presenting yourself on October 14, because it will be your last show due to your disrespect and loose tongue, you show up and we are going to (break you),” one banner declared. Local outlets are claiming a man has been arrested in connection to the signs.

Pluma’s labels, Double P Records and Prajin Music Group, announced the now-cancelled show on Instagram. “Our goal is to protect the fans and the team. For the safety of everyone involved, we will cancel our show in Tijuana,” the companies wrote. “Thank you so much to all our fans for understanding. We love you. Sincerely: La Doble P.”

Earlier this month, Pluma became the first Mexican artist to perform at MTV’s Video Music Awards (VMAs). His hit collaboration with Eslabon Armado, ‘Ella Baila Sola’, also became the first regional Mexican song to reach the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100.

In April, Peso Pluma made his Coachella debut on the main stage alongside Becky G. That month, he also made history when he became one of the five most-listened-to artists on Spotify, alongside Bad Bunny, Drake, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd.

Listen to ‘Ella Baila Sola’ below.