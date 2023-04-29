Watch footage of Björk’s drone-assisted Coachella set









Björk was originally scheduled as one of the performances to be streamed live on Coachella’s YouTube channel along with Frank Ocean before being pulled from the schedule hours. The footage uploaded to Björk’s YouTube features performances of ‘I’ve Seen It All’ and ‘Hyperballad’ from her 1990s era, including a spectacle where the drones fly up into the sky and create dazzling images for the audience.

After a breathtaking performance at this year’s Coachella, footage has been released of Björk performing with drones enhancing her performance. Björk was on the promotional cycle for her 2022 album Fossora and used the drones as visual enhancements for her performance.

Björk put together a simplistic setlist, playing songs that spanned her entire career including ‘Lionsong’, ‘Stonemilker’ and ‘You’ve Been Flirting Again’. Aside from her live staples, Björk also brought out different fan favourite selections including ‘Joga’ from 1998’s Homogenic and ‘Pluto’ as her final encore song.

Aside from the drone show, Björk made history at Coachella by being the only female to headline the festival more than once. Other famous acts who have seen the main stage multiple times include Rage Against the Machine, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Radiohead.