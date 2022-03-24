Perfume Genius announces new album 'Ugly Season'









American art-rocker Michael Alden Hadreas, AKA Perfume Genius, has returned with the announcement of a brand new album, Ugly Season, slated for release this summer.

The new album was written as the accompaniment to choreographer Kate Wallich’s dance piece The Sun Still Burns Here, which originally saw its debut back in 2019. The work was commissioned by the Seattle Theatre Group and Mass MoCA and was performed via residencies in Seattle, Minneapolis, New York City and Boston.

Since the music was meant for a visual medium, Perfume Genius is teaming up with director Jacolby Satterwhite to produce a short film that will bring the original dance-centred intentions of the album to life. Satterwhite had previously been a part of the team that created the accompanying short film for Solange’s When I Get Home.

“This project is the genesis of a whole new direction that I’m taking, one that I’ve been thinking about within this endemic culture, since 2020,” says Satterwhite. “Mike and I are both writing scripts. My visual narrative serendipitously mirrors the lyrical direction in his music; it’s a rare, like-minded bond. It’s a creation myth. How do you architecturally mold and render an idealized version of utopia? It’s about making something that you desire so beyond your scope that it’s hard to grapple into a concrete form.”

Ugly Season will be the sixth full-length album from Perfume Genius and the first since 2020’s critically acclaimed Set My Heart on Fire Immediately. Hadreas is currently on tour, still supporting Set My Heart on Fire Immediately, but evidently the artist won’t have any downtime before launching into his next project.

Check out the audio for one of the album’s already-released songs, ‘Pop Song’, down below. Ugly Season is set for a June 17th release.