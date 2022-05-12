Peggy Gou remixes Kylie Minogue song 'I Cant' Get You Out Of My Head'









Korean DJ/producer-extraordinaire Peggy Gou has announced a remix of Kylie Minogue’s iconic 2001 hit ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’.

Strangely, the new remix has been commissioned by Magnum ice cream to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the song, and it will be released to celebrate the Cannes Film Festival, which kicks off next week on May 19th.

In a teaser posted to her Instagram, Peggy Gou is lying on a doctor’s chair, with the surgeon saying: “Don’t worry, Miss Gou. We’ll take care of that song stuck in your head.”

“I can’t quite believe it’s been twenty years since I released this song! I’m a big fan of Peggy and I’m so excited for everyone to hear this remix!” Minogue explained of the new version of what is arguably her most famous song.

Gou counted: “Partnering with one of my musical icons to remix what is an undisputed club classic is a dream come true. From personal experience, ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ is one of those songs that transports, moves and uplifts people all over the world. Classics like this never go out of style but I’ve loved being able to put my own personal stamp on such a legendary track.”

Concluding: “To be able to bring a modern-day house sound to this legendary track shows us that classics never go out of style and I can’t wait for you all to hear it”.

The remix of ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ comes as part of a resurgent period for Minogue, who released her celebrated 15th album, Disco, last year. She then dropped the ‘Guest List Addition’, featuring the likes of Gloria Gaynor, Jessie Ware and Years & Years.

Peggy Gou has also had a busy year, and her track ‘Troop’ was included on the soundtrack for Matt Reeves’ blockbuster The Batman. London fans can catch her at this year’s edition of Field Day on Saturday, August 20th.

Listen to Peggy Gou ‘Troop’ below.

