Peach Pit return with brand new single 'Up Granville'









Peach Pit - 'Up Granville'

Canadian indie rockers Peach Pit have returned with their brand new single, ‘Up Granville’.

The song is the band’s first new music since the release of the sophomore album You and Your Friends more than a year and a half ago. Just like all major artists, Peach Pit were forced to cancel many of their plans in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

For the Vancouver-based group, that meant cancelling a previously sold-out tour that owed have brought them across North America and Europe. That solitude was the main inspiration behind the new song’s lyrics.

“This song is about living alone for the first time in my life,” says lead singer Neil Smith in a press release. “Being stuck in my small studio apartment during Vancouver’s rainy winter and wallowing in the loneliness of it.”

Peach Pit’s major return to the live stage came with their appearance at the 2021 Firefly Festival back in September. They played on Friday, sandwiched between upstart electropop singer-songwriter Royal & the Serpent and Mercury Prize-winning soul songstress Arlo Parks.

From the videos that have come out, it seems like the band held their own that night at the Wonder Stage, the same venue that artists like Remi Wolf and Khruangbin also played (Machine Gun Kelly played there too, but the less said about him the better).

Check out the video for ‘Up Granville’ down below.

