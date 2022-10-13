Noel Gallagher explains why Paul Weller is his ultimate hero









The comparisons between Paul Weller and Noel Gallagher are stark. They both started with groups that captured the imagination of a generation and went on to embark on solo careers where they proceeded to test themselves creatively rather than trying to appease their respective fanbases.

According to Liam Gallagher, Weller was a pivotal figure in the demise of Oasis, which the former frontman of The Jam denied. He claimed: “They knew what they were doing. Our Kid having little meetings with Paul Weller. ‘How did you get out of The Jam?’ And with Johnny Marr. ‘How did you get out of one of the biggest bands in the country?’ It was all marked out and dickhead here walked right into it, which is fine. There’s no time limit on the truth coming out. People are clocking it now anyway.”

The suggestion that he advised Noel to walk out on Oasis was downplayed by Weller, who later said: “Listen – to put the record straight, I would never, ever give Noel Gallagher advice. What do you say to somebody who’s just sold 50 million fucking records? ‘Oh, I know what you should do…’ So that’s not true.”

Although he may not have told Noel what to do with his career, there’s no doubt Weller is somebody who has been a wise, older brother figure to the High Flying Birds founder. During a conversation for Apple Music with Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, Gallagher opened up about Weller’s influence on him and revealed why he’s a constant source of inspiration.

“Paul Weller he’s in it for the only pure reasons,” Noel explained. “He’s in it for the music, the gigs, the clothes, and he still wants to be guy. He’s such an inspiring dude, when I’m in the studio with him either working on his stuff or my stuff, it’s a lesson in free expression. He’s been a constant in my life since 1979, and just a fucking dude.”

The love between the pair is reciprocal, with Weller once saying: “I don’t really need to talk about what a great songwriter he is, because everyone knows that. But, for me, he’s got better. I think his songs now have got a different sort of depth to them; lyrically as well. Especially the new one. I really like the words on it. He’s got his own thing together.”

Although both artists aren’t as popular as they once were, their artistic integrity remains firmly intact. While they could pack out much larger venues if they opted to reunite their former bands, and it would be a significant payday, the duo would be compromising their values if they stopped making music which truly gets their blood pumping.