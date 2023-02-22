Paul Weller names his 22 favourite albums of all time









When it comes to finding poetry in the everyday, Paul Weller has always been something of a master. With The Jam, he catalogued the British people’s eccentric and frequently threatening idiosyncrasies in tracks like ‘That’s Entertainment’, ‘Down In The Tube Station At Midnight’ and ‘Town Called Malice’. Then came the jazz-tinged inflexions of the Style Council, who soundtracked the summer of ’83 with their hit single ‘Long Hot Summer’. Weller then segued into a highly successful solo career and has released no less than 16 solo LPs at the time of writing. Here, Paul lists his 22 favourite records.

And what a list it is. Half of the selections below come from an interview Weller conducted with Entertainment Weekly back in 2005, during which he discussed his love of Stevie Wonder, The Zombies, Marvin Gaye and Bob Marley. There’s a heap of American jazz, soul and R&B in there, but he made a point of highlighting the “quintessential English melancholy” of Nick Drake’s Five Leaves Left and the brilliance of The Kinks’ 1968 album The Village Green Preservation Society. “I’ve been listening to this a lot recently,” he said. “Ray Davies is such a great writer, and his eye for detail is incredible, really.”

The list even offers rare insight into some of Weller’s influences. “It was completely unheralded at the time,” Weller said of The Zombies’ Odessey & Oracle – also released in 1968. “Every track’s great. It’s very English, with wistful, autumnal melodies on it. In terms of strength of melody, this has definitely been an influence on me.”

Ten years later, Weller sat down to add an extra 13 records to his list, the first of which, Gruff Rhys’ Hotel Shampoo, was released in 2011. “He’s such a talent, that fella,” Paul told The Quietus. “I’m a massive fan of him and the Super Furries. He’s always trying something different. I’ve only ever seen him live a couple of times on his own, but I thought both times were brilliant. He just follows his nose and sees where it take.”

Considering he spent his late adolescence embodying the cutting edge of British music, Weller’s inclusion of classic albums like The Beatles Revolver comes as a surprise. “I was half-tempted to put in all of The Beatles’ albums. It’s really hard for me to pick one because I fucking love all of them. They mean so much to me,” he confessed. “I think Revolver, because it pointed the way forward. It’s interesting that ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’, which still sounds like something that’s coming from the future, was the first song that they started work on. That song always sounds contemporary to me. That thing with the bass and drums where it’s just one groove, like a loop. And all the tape sounds that are coming in and out. It’s very advanced for its time.”

Tame Impala’s Lonerism, also included on Weller’s list, owes a huge debt to Revolver. Like that album, it achieves the original objective of psychedelic music: to advance music written in a traditional band setup through innovative production techniques. “He’s a great talent, I think, Kevin Parker. I’ve loved all of his records so far,” Weller said. “That whole little scene he’s involved in as well, with Melody’s Echo Chamber and Pond. You can see where his influences are from, but it still sounds contemporary to me. It couldn’t be made at any other time.”

You can check out Wellers full favourite album list below.

Paul Weller’s favourite albums:

Odessey & Oracle – The Zombies

Innervisions – Stevie Wonder

What’s Going On – Marvin Gaye

A Love Supreme – John Coltrane

Journey in Satchidananda – Alice Coltrane

Soul Rebels – Bob Marley and The Wailers

Fresh – Sly & The Family Stone

Live – Donny Hathaway

Friends – The Beach Boys

Five Leaves Left – Nick Drake

The Village Green Preservation Society – The Kinks

Oh Yeah – Charles Mingus

Hotel Shampoo – Gruff Rhys

Bryter Layter – Nick Drake

Revolver – The Beatles

Lonerism – Tame Impala

Once I Was An Eagle – Laura Marling

I Talk With The Spirits – Roland Kirk

Electric Warrior – T.Rex

Chasing Yesterday – Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Bird

Face To Face – The Kinks

Low – David Bowie