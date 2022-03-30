Paul McCartney shares tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins









Paul McCartney has shared a heartfelt tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Hawkins was tragically found dead in his hotel room at the Four Seasons in Bogata on Friday evening, just hours before Foo Fighters were due to headline a festival in the Colombian capital. The musical world has since been mourning the drummer’s loss, and the Foo’s have also cancelled all of their upcoming tour dates.

In a statement, the band said: “It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins. We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned”.

Adding: “Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

Paul McCartney has now added to the tributes on social media and shared his memories of Hawkins. He wrote: “Taylor’s sudden death came as a shock to me and the people who knew and loved him. Not only was he a GREAT drummer but his personality was big and shiny and will be sorely missed by all who were lucky to live and work alongside him.”

Macca continued: “I was asked by the Foo Fighters to play on one of their tracks. It turned out that they wanted me to play drums! – on one of Taylor’s songs. This request came from a group with TWO amazing drummers!

“It was an incredible session and cemented my relationship with Taylor and the guys. Later they asked if I would induct them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. I sang with them on ‘Get Back’. Taylor provided a powerhouse drum part. I’ll never forget that night.

“All of which made it much more of a desperately sad shock to hear he had died. So thanks Taylor for sharing some glorious minutes with me. You were a true Rock and Roll hero and will always remain in my heart.”

McCartney then signed off his emotional statement by writing, “God bless his family and band – Love Paul X”.

Hawkins’ cause of death remains unknown, but a urine test confirmed him to have a number of drugs in his system at the time of his death, including opioids, benzodiazepines, tricyclic antidepressants, and cannabis.

