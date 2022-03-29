Foo Fighters cancel tour following the death of Taylor Hawkins









Foo Fighters have officially cancelled the rest of their 2022 tour dates in the wake of drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death last Friday.

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins,” the band shared on their social media platforms. “We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

The Foos were set to play multiple shows across the US, Europe, and Australia over the course of 2022. The band were also planning on performing at the 64th Grammy Awards this Sunday night, but obviously, those plans have now been cancelled in light of Hawkins’ death.

The message is the band’s first official statement since announcing Hawkins’ death late last Friday. Dave Grohl and the rest of the Foos were only hours away from taking the stage at the Estéreo Picnic Festival in Bogota, Columbia when they announced Hawkins’ death. The stage was turned into a candlelight vigil in Hawkins’ memory.

Hawkins was confirmed to have had a number of drugs in his system at the time of his death, including opioids, benzodiazepines, tricyclic antidepressants, and cannabis. However, it remains unclear whether any of those substances played a role in his death, as Hawkins’ cause of death is currently unknown.

See the Foo Fighters’ statement down below.