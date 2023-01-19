Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks join Dolly Parton on new "rock" album









Back when Dolly Parton was announced as a nominee for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2022, she caused a bit of a stir when she claimed that she would decline the honour. Her reasoning was simple: she didn’t think that she belonged in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame because she had never made any rock music before.

Of course, Parton was eventually chosen for the 2022 class and accepted the induction, but she’s also promised to fulfil her lifelong dream of recording a rock album. Rock Star, a full-length LP filled with covers of classic rock tunes, is being recorded as we speak.

Previously, the country icon had expressed interest in reuniting Robert Plant and Jimmy Page for the album. No word on that particular pairing just yet, but when Parton recently appeared on the American television programme The View, she did confirm that she was trying to court another British rock legend: Mick Jagger.

“Well I’m doing my best to try and get him on [Rock Star],” Parton said. “But I did his song anyway. I think Pink and Brandi Carlile are gonna be singing on that particular song with me.” Parton indicated that The Rolling Stones song that she opted for is ‘Satisfaction’.

Carlile and Pink aren’t the only confirmed guests. Parton also told the show’s hosts that a whole host of famous frontmen would appear on the LP, including Creedence Clearwater Revival singer John Fogerty, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, and former Journey vocalist Steve Perry.

Perhaps the biggest names that Parton confirmed on the show were former Beatle Paul McCartney and Fleetwood Mac frontwoman Stevie Nicks. At the time of her appearance, Parton asserted that Nicks had finished up her vocal contribution the previous day.

Parton had one more confirmed guest lined up as well.“I’m even gonna have Cher on [the album],” Parton explained. “I’ve been getting a song for her, we’ve been trying to get the right thing together. But that’s going to be a big thrill I think.”

