The Patti Smith song inspired by Amy Winehouse









Amy Winehouse only released two albums before her tragic death in 2011, aged 27. Despite her limited output, the singer left an indelible imprint on the music world. Not only did Winehouse’s music inspire a wave of wannabes, from Adele to Paloma Faith, but she was also admired by artists that preceded her, such as Courtney Love and Smashing Pumpkin’s Billy Corgan, who were quick to write tributes after her passing.

On her debut album, Frank, Winehouse’s smokey vocals sounded well beyond her 19 years, as did her lyrics, which detailed complex romantic relationships, and her father’s infidelity, harnassing an impressive self-awareness and introspection. Yet, tracks such as ‘Fuck Me Pumps’ remind us of Winehouse’s young age, where she pokes fun at promiscuous women, and ‘Mr Magic (Through The Smoke)’, an ode to cannabis.

Her resolute honesty and unwavering frankness made Winehouse an unforgettable musical presence. By fusing classic jazz with R&B, neo-soul, pop and hip-hop instrumentation, Winehouse created a unique, refreshing sound to accompany her lyrics. However, her follow-up, Back to Black, was even more remarkable, winning her a Grammy Award. The album is currently the second best-selling album of the 21st century in the U.K, despite being released 16 years ago – a testament to its popularity and enduring influence.

Winehouse’s music often exposed her battles with alcoholism, such as ‘Rehab’ and ‘Wake Up Alone’. Tragically, the singer was found dead in 2011 at her home in Camden. Her cause of death was attributed to accidental alcohol overdose, with the coroner reporting, “the unintended consequences of such potentially fatal levels was her sudden death.”

Tributes poured in from artists such as Rihanna, Adele, Lady Gaga, George Michael, Michael Stipe, Marianne Faithfull and Hayley Williams. However, a few artists decided to channel their grief into music. Punk poet pioneer Patti Smith penned a track in honour of Winehouse after learning of her passing, which she included on her 2012 album, Banga.

The track, ‘This is the Girl’ is performed in a style that is reminiscent of Winehouse’s sound, featuring a melancholy melody that channels her grief. She said, “The little song for Amy just blossomed in the studio. We were at [New York studio] Electric Lady doing a whole other song and I wrote Amy a little poem when she died, and my bass player, Tony Shanahan, wrote a piece of music, and the two matched perfectly.”

Although the pair never met, “I wrote it out of respect for her artistry and her youth,” she shared. Speaking to Nightline, Smith also expressed her sadness, “I was actually amazed when I first heard [Winehouse] sing because she sings the songs of my generation with such authenticity. For me, [Winehouse’s death] was a real loss of a human being.”

Smith uses clever wordplay in the song to pay tribute to the late singer. “This is the girl/ This the blind that turned in wine/ This is the wine of the house, it is said/ This is the girl who yearned to be heard/ So much for cradling a smouldering bird.”

Listen to the beautiful tribute below: