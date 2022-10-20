Revisiting Amy Winehouse's stunning debut album 'Frank'









Amy Winehouse was just 19 when she revealed her debut album, Frank, to the world. Although the album was reviewed moderately well upon its release in 2003, hitting number 13 in the UK Album Charts a few months after its release, it has since sold over one million copies and is certified triple platinum.

Despite her young age, both Winehouse’s rich, smokey vocals and lyrical musings on romance on Frank are far beyond her years. Much of the album regards her relationship with an older man, addressing him plainly in multiple tracks, such as ‘Help Yourself’, where she sings, “You might be twenty-five, but in my mind/ I see you at sixteen years old most the time/ And I, I’m just a child and you full grown.”

Over 16 songs, Winehouse spills personal stories with the wisdom of someone who has lived a thousand lives. Yet she also makes it clear that she is still young – stopping to lament her dead bird on ‘October Song’, bitch about promiscuous women in the satirical ‘Fuck Me Pumps’, and declare her love for cannabis on ‘Mr Magic (Through The Smoke)’. These flashes of immaturity sit in perfect company with mature renditions of classic jazz tracks, such as ‘There Is No Greater Love’ and ‘Moody’s Mood for Love’, as well as highly personal tales of heartbreak, infidelity, and vulnerability.

In ‘You Sent Me Flying’, Winehouse sings of a man that takes advantage of her attraction to him yet never reciprocates, eventually realising that the more she gets to know him, the less she likes him. Lyrically, the song is impressively complex and emotive – Winehouse demonstrates a natural ability to paint vivid and relatable pictures – one of many reasons Frank is such an exquisite album.

On ‘What Is It About Men’, Winehouse reflects on her father’s infidelity, admitting in an interview with The Guardian that “Writing it made me realise a lot about myself and why Dad cheated. I’ve grown to realise he’s not a big bastard, just a man with a dick.” A hazy beat bounces in the background, drawing influence from hip-hop, a genre from which Winehouse and her producers took inspiration when composing the instrumentations for much of the album.

In fact, Frank could best be described as a fusion between hip-hop, classic jazz, R&B and soul. Whilst some songs feel distinctly more modern than others, Winehouse demonstrates her versatility by giving an effortlessly stunning performance on every track. Cuts such as ‘Amy Amy Amy’ is particularly rich and sexually charged, evoking the sounds of a vintage jazz bar as Winehouse sings of intense longing to the sounds of smooth trumpets.

Despite the brilliance of Frank, Winehouse wasn’t a fan, revealing, “Some things on this album make me go to a little place that’s fucking bitter. I’ve never heard the album from start to finish. I don’t have it in my house. Well, the marketing was fucked, the promotion was terrible. Everything was a shambles.”

Although the album is sometimes flawed, such as the track ‘Stronger Than Me’, where Winehouse conflates emotional and physical weakness with homosexuality, Frank demonstrates Winehouse’s defiant nature, unafraid of revealing the inner workings of a teenager’s mind. Three years later, Winehouse would release her magnum opus, Back to Black, which nurtured a maturity that planted its seeds in her debut.