Paris Jackson shares wholesome new EP, ‘The Lost’









Paris Jackson - 'The Lost' 4.5

American model, actor, and musician Paris Jackson has shared her new three-track EP The Lost. Released via Republic Records/Universal, the project includes a collaboration with Caamp titled ‘Lost’, alongside solo tracks ‘Breathe Again’ and ‘Never Going Back Again’.

Underpinned by groaning cellos and close-mocked acoustic guitar, The Lost EP comes ahead of Jackson’s appearance at the SXSW Showcase in Austin next month. Following that performance, Jackson will team up with Patrick Droney, embarking on a North American tour throughout March as their opening act. You can grab your tickets here. Back in January, Jackson revealed that she would be open to the idea of collaborating with her aunt Janet Jackson.

Speaking to Access Daily, Paris Jackson spoke about her upcoming film Sex Appeal, which stars the likes of Mika Abdalla, Fortune Feimster and Margaret Cho. In that interview, she opened up about her brothers Michael Jackson Jr. (also known as Prince), and Blanket.

Of the eldest, Prince, Jackson said: “I think my brother is probably the nicest person I’ve ever met,” she said of Prince. “Absolutely adore him, I adore all my brothers. My best friends.”

Jackson was then asked if she’d ever considered collaborating with her aunt, the legendary Janet Jackson, to which she replied: “We haven’t talked about it, but I’m not opposed to it. I love collaborating with all kinds of artists. The genre doesn’t really turn me off, doesn’t matter what genre it is. I can’t say that I see myself doing trap music anytime in the near future, but I’m open to everything.”

In 2020, Paris Jackson released Wilted, a collection of softly-sung ballads designed to warm even the frostiest of cockles. With its dense acoustic textures and accessible song structures, The Lost sees Jackson carry on that mission, exploring the most intimate aspects of her personal life. Make sure you check it out below.