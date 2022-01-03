Release date of new Janet Jackson documentary is announced









In March of 2021, the iconic American singer-songwriter Janet Jackson announced that a new two-part documentary was set to be released which would cover her life and career. Titled Janet, these plans came to light after Jackson also revealed that her twelfth and latest studio album Black Diamond was also scheduled to come out soon.

Five years in the making, Janet was initially supposed to be released on January 22nd but the release date has been pushed back now according to the latest confirmations. The project was directed by Ben Hirsch with Jackson and her brother Randy acting as executive producers, keeping a close eye on the creative decisions behind Janet.

While describing Janet, Jackson delivered an unapologetic statement about the artistic intentions and vision behind the upcoming documentary. The singer claimed that the project was completely unfiltered: “This is my story, told by me. Not through someone else’s eyes. This is the truth. Take it or leave it. Love it or hate it. This is me.”

Many other icons are also featured in the documentary who talk about Jackson’s impact on the industry, ranging from Mariah Carey to Paula Abdul and Missy Elliott. Janet also features footage of others such as Michael Jackson and Tupac Shakur in its investigations of Jackson’s life and artistic journey which led her to this point.

Utilising archival footage and interviews, Janet paints a compelling and complete portrait of the musician. The latest reports have confirmed that the first part of Janet is ready and set for a release soon. The team are now gearing up for a premiere on January, 28th, with the documentary being released via Lifetime and A&E on the 40th anniversary of Jackson’s debut album.

Watch the trailer to Janet below.