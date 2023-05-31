Paramore’s Hayley Williams says Ron DeSantis voters are “dead to me”









During a recent concert, Paramore singer Hayley Williams told the crowd that anyone who votes for Republican politician Ron DeSantis is “dead to me”.

The presidential candidate stated during a recent interview on Fox & Friends that he plans to “destroy leftism” and “leave woke ideology on the dustbin of history”. DeSantis also told viewers: “At the end of the day, I’ve shown in Florida an ability to win huge swaths of voters that Republicans typically can’t win — while also delivering the boldest agenda anywhere in the country.”

DeSantis has also recently signed four new anti-LGBTQ+ laws in Florida, including one which stops transgender people from using public facilities which match their gender identity. Additionally, there is another bill which stops drag acts from performing in front of minors.

While in New Jersey to perform at Adjacent Music Festival, Williams told the crowd, in no uncertain terms, what she thinks of DeSantis supporters. The Paramore singer said: “I’ll be happy to tell you, I’m very fucking comfortable talking politics. If you vote for Ron DeSantis, you’re fucking dead to me. Is that comfortable enough for anyone?”

After similar bills to Florida were passed in her home state of Tennessee, Williams took to Instagram to write:“We stand in solidarity with our LGBTQIA+ family and local LGBTQIA+ orgs in this fight, not only for inclusion for our friends and family in the queer community, but for radical acceptance and empowerment for each of them. Drag is not a crime. Gender-affirming healthcare for all, including our youth, is a necessity.”

Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan recently broke one of DeSantis’ new laws by performing in drag at the all-ages Welcome to Rockville festival in Florida. However, Keenan denied his decision to wear female clothing was politically motivated.

“I’m not a political fella — had nothing to do with Florida,” he told The Messenger. The singer continued: “I’ve been cross-dressing since long before these clickbait-junkie dupes were out of diapers. It’s pretty crazy the technology and the prosthetics nowadays, how they’ve come along, and I just was considering bringing the look back.

