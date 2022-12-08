Paramore hint at possible collaboration with The 1975









Paramore and The 1975 have hinted at a potential new collaboration. Hayley Williams praised frontman Matty Healy in a recent interview with KROQ, suggesting a possibility of the two groups working together in the future

Discussing Healy’s support of Paramore, Williams said: “There’s been a lot of really cool appreciation from other artists. Matty from the 1975 sent a really sweet message to me and the guys. He was really encouraging. He saw me talk about one of their songs, and he wrote this very long thing about ‘This Is Why’ and about how he’s come to every Manchester show that we’ve ever played and he just loves the band and hopes that we hang out so if you’re listening let’s set it up.”

The 1975 recently gave an interview for Audacy, during which the band were played clips of Williams praising their music. “That’s so cool,” Healy began. “We did speak on message because she’s been so nice about the band, and I thought that was a bit of an excuse to talk to Hayley from Paramore isn’t it? And then yeah, I think they’ve just finished touring and we’ve said that we’d try and hang out at some point.”

Healy added: “Paramore, even though they’re the same age as us, [when] they came out, they were a lot younger than us when they broke, so they sit in the part of my heart, you know, like Dashboard [Confessional], so they’ll always be a very special band to us.”

Elsewhere, the 1975 frontman recently joined Dashboard Confessional during their performance at the Audacy Beach Festival. Healy ventured on stage for Dashboard’s final song, ‘Hands Down’, taken from their 2003 album A Mark, A Mission, a Brand, a Scar.

Dashboard Confessional went on to perform cuts from their 2022 album All The Truth That I Can Tell, including ‘The Better of Me’. Captioning a post featuring fan footage of Healy’s appearance, Dashboard wrote: “Emo multiverse is glitching.”