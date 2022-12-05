Matty Healy joins forces with Dashboard Confessional at Audacy Beach Festival









Matty Healy recently joined Dashboard Confessional during a performance at the Audacy Beach Festival. The 1975 frontman ventured on stage for Dashboard’s final song, ‘Hands Down’, taken from their 2003 album A Mark, A Mission, a Brand, a Scar.

Elsewhere in the set, Dashboard Confessional performed cuts from their 2022 album All The Truth That I Can Tell, including ‘The Better of Me’. Captioning a post featuring fan footage of Healy’s appearance, Dashboard wrote: “Emo multiverse is glitching.”

Audacy festival also featured performances by Sunday headliner Machine Gun Kelly, Jack White, Muse, Yungblud and The Used. Dashboard Confessional and Healy previously joined forces in 2019, with the singer joining Dashboard onstage at St Pancras Old Church in London, where they performed a rendition of The 1975’s 2012 track ‘Sex’.

The 1975 are currently in North America for their At Their Very Best tour. Last month, the outing took them to Las Vegas, where Healy was filmed inviting a fan onstage and kissing them.

During another show at Madison Square Garden, Healy was filmed eating a slab of raw meat. Disconcerted fans took to social media to express their confusion, many of whom noted that the action wasn’t in keeping with The 1972’s self-titled collaboration with Greta Thunberg, which was released in 2019.

One Twitter user wrote, “There is no way I could possibly explain to my 18-year-old self that I just watched Matty Healy grope himself onstage and eat a raw steak before crawling into a television.” Another wrote, “Rip to anyone going to this show with their parents.” This prompted a response from Healy’s mother, Denise Welch, who replied, “What about when you ARE the parent!!!”

