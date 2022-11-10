The 1975's Matty Healy eats raw meat on stage









The 1975 are currently on tour promoting their latest album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, the band’s fifth studio effort. After releasing the album last month (October 14), the band launched themselves into the beginning of an intensive world tour called ‘At Their Very Best’. The first night of their North American run began in Connecticut on November 3, which saw the Manchester indie pop band trial an ambitious new live set-up.

Fans have been quick to share videos of the band’s recent performances, which show the elaborate set design of a two-story house adorning the stage. There have also been many videos surfacing of lead singer Matty Healy’s behaviour, which has been odd, to say the least.

The frontman is known for the provocative and pretentious behaviour that he has exhibited in the past, so fans haven’t been overly surprised at Healy’s questionable onstage antics. Fan clips have shown Healy lying on a sofa, appearing to touch himself whilst throwing his head back. He has also taken to standing in front of televisions showing clips of controversial figures such as Logan Paul and Andrew Tate before crawling into one.

However, his most recent stunt has shocked even the most desensitised Healy fans. During a show at the legendary Madison Square Garden for an Amazon Music event called ‘Das Haus’, live-streamed on Twitch, Healy tucked into a slab of raw meat. Fans have reacted online, noting that his behaviour isn’t in keeping with the sentiment echoed on their 2019 track ‘The 1975’, which features environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

One Twitter user wrote, “There is no way I could possibly explain to my 18-year-old self that I just watched Matty Healy grope himself onstage and eat a raw steak before crawling into a television.” Another wrote, “Rip to anyone going to this show with their parents.” This prompted a response from Healy’s mother, Denise Welch, who replied, “What about when you ARE the parent!!!”

Mom Dad, why is Matty Healy eating raw meat at the 1975 show?!! pic.twitter.com/W63IpDG7pS — Erica Campbell (@ericacxmpbell) November 8, 2022

What about when you ARE the parent!!! 🥴🥴🥴 https://t.co/zvZr0EREA2 — Denise Welch (@RealDeniseWelch) November 4, 2022