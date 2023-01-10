Paramore tease new track 'C'est Comme Ca'









Paramore are set to release their sixth studio album, This Is Why, next month. Due for release on February 10th, 2023, the project follows their 2017 effort, After Laughter. So far, the band have released singles ‘The News’ and the title track ‘This Is Why’.

Now though, the band, formed in Tennessee in 2004, have teased a new effort, ‘C’est Comme Ca’, with a small snippet posted on their Instagram story. The band’s website has also confirmed that the song will be released on Thursday, January 12th, debuting as Radio 1’s Hottest Record.

Discussing ‘The News‘, lead singer Hayley Williams explained to KROQ: “It feels like a happy medium between classic Paramore angst and bringing in some influences we’ve always had but never exploited. Watching Zac [Farro] track drums for this one was one of my favourite memories from the studio.”

Furthermore, the band teased a potential collaboration with The 1975, with Williams stating that Matty Healy has been continuously sharing his support for the band. “There’s been a lot of really cool appreciation from other artists, Matty from the 1975 sent a really sweet message to me and the guys. […] He just loves the band and hopes that we hang out, so if you’re listening, let’s set it up.”

Listen to the teaser below: