Paramore release new song 'C'est Comme Ça'









Paramore - 'C'est Comme Ça' 3

With the release of their new album This Is Why looming just over the horizon, American pop-punk icons Paramore are returning with another preview single. This time, we’re going past pop-punk and into dance-punk with the club-ready French-tinged single ‘C’est Comme Ça’.

How do you get the staff at Far Out Magazine interested in a Paramore song? Just say it’s influenced by Dry Cleaning and Yard Act. Yes, in case you’ve been eagerly awaiting it, ‘C’est Comme Ça’ (which translates to “It’s Like That”) find Hayley Williams busting out the classic post-punk speak-sing style employed by the likes of Florence Shaw and James Smith. It’s… a choice.

When Hayley Williams sat down with Apple Music to discuss This Is Why, she gave direct props to those ver y two bands when discussing the song. “It’s just this really great treat, and we had a really good time getting back into a little bit of dance-punk vibes,” Williams said. “I had been listening to a lot of Dry Cleaning and Yard Act and just artists that talk a lot over great, cool music. So I guess I was just feeling poetic and feeling a bit critical of myself and fused all that stuff.”

“I was really stoked to get this music because a lot of times with Paramore, unless we’re all in the room at the same time working on stuff together, I feel like a lot of what I do is top lining, and I love doing that,” she added. “It’s so freeing. Especially after doing the solo records where I was just always on top of every single moment.”

“I’m trying to get un-addicted to a survival narrative,” Williams said in a separate statement. “The idea of imminent doom is less catastrophic to me than not knowing anything about the future or my part in it. The guys and I are all in much more stable places in our lives than ever before. And somehow that is harder for me to adjust to.”

Like everything that Paramore has ever put out, ‘C’est Comme Ça’ has a big fat killer hook at the centre of it that will be stuck in your head all day. So what if they’re just kind of wearing post-punk because it’s fashionable right now? Isn’t that what Paramore always does: plug into whatever’s hot and make it sound like them? I’m not going to trash them for doing that: it’s a smart move, and ‘C’est Comme Ça’ isn’t a horrible song, even if it’s not a great song either.

Check out the video for ‘C’est Comme Ça’ down below. This Is Why is set for a February 10th release.