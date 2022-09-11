Paramore continue to tease their return with cryptic website information









Pop-punks Paramore have further teased their return to action, sharing a short snippet of what appears to be a new track and a strange schedule on their website, prompting fans to believe that news is imminent.

The band’s last record came in the form of 2017’s After Laughter, meaning that their intimate North American tour next month will be their first in nearly five years, quite unbelievable for some.

Per a report in Stereogum, Paramore’s website is blank, apart from a selection of dates with what are apparently hints. For instance, next to September 1st, “discord” is written, and duly, on that date, the band launched a Discord channel. Then, Friday, September 9th came with “wr0ng”, and on that date, a snippet of what appears to be a new song was shared on their Discord. Interestingly, there is more to come, as next to September 19th is the line, “Start spreading the news”.

Earlier this week, it appeared as if the band were teasing fans with what’s to come with frontwoman Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York and drummer Zac Farro updating their individual profile pictures on social media with images that seemed to have been snipped from a band press shot. Added to this speculation is that the trio’s past Instagram posts have now been deleted, bar two that detail their imminent comeback tour.

In January this year, the trio confirmed that they were working on a new album, so the news doesn’t come as a total surprise. At the time, songwriting sessions were held in Nashville, Tennessee, before they relocated to California to record them.

Then, in July, Williams provided an update, saying that English rockers Bloc Party inspired the new opus: “From day one, Bloc Party was the number one reference because there was such an urgency to their sound that was different to the fast punk or the pop punk or the like, loud wall of sound emo bands that were happening in the early 2000s”.

