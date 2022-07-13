Panda Bear and Sonic Boom release new single 'Go On'









Panda Bear and Sonic Boom - 'Go On' 6.7

Animal Collective’s Noah Lennox, better known under his stage name Panda Bear, has again teamed up with producer Peter Kember, better known under his own stage name Sonic Boom, for a brand new LP, Reset.

Inspired by the sounds of 1950s and ’60s rock and pop, Reset will be the third collaboration between the two artists, with Kember having previously mixed Panda Bear’s 2011 LP Tomboy and co-produced his 2015 LP Panda Bear Meets the Grim Reaper. Kember’s association with Animal Collective has also extended to other members of the group, most notably in mixing Deakin’s 2016 LP Sleep Cycle.

To preview the new LP, the duo have released a brand new track, ‘Go On’. Everything you would hope from a Panda Bear/Sonic Boom collaboration is here, including psychedelic noises, heavy reverb, poppy melodies, heady atmosphere, and just the right amount of wonkiness/weirdness. At one point, Panda Bear completely abandons singing in favour of chanting “give it to me” in a slightly sinister tone before quickly returning to the song’s main form.

‘Go On’ also features a prominent sample from The Troggs’ ‘Give it to Me’, which was originally featured in the 1966 pop art film Blowup. Despite all of these disparate elements, ‘Go On’ is still one of the more straightforward tracks to come from either Panda Bear or Sonic Boom in quite some time. From two iconoclastic music makers, ‘Go On’ is an olive branch to listeners who might not be as trippy as the duo’s usual audience is.

The collaboration between the two artists shouldn’t be a huge surprise: apart from their previous works together, Panda Bear and Sonic Boom are both expatriots who found new homes in Portugal. That close connection doesn’t necessarily have to translate into musical chemistry, but luckily for us as listeners, it most certainly does.

Check out the video for ‘Go On’ down below. Reset is set for an August 12th release.