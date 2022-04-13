Panda Bear shares new 17-minute track previously rejected by Calm app









Noah Lennox (AKA Panda Bear) of Animal Collective has shared a new track that was rejected by the sleep and meditation app, Calm. The multi-instrumentalist and producer shared a 17-minute track titled ‘Calm App (Rejected) – New Ambient Song’ via social media on Monday, April 11th.

The Twitter announcement was joined with a YouTube link to the ambient composition as well as a WeTransfer link to the downloadable version of the song.

The 17-minute epic marks Lennox’s first solo music since his collaboration with Los Angeles producer Maral on the song, ‘On Your Way’ last July.

In February, Animal Collective released their latest album, Time Skiffs. The LP marked the first release for the group, comprising Avey Tare, Panda Bear, Geologist and Deakin, since Tangerine Reef four years ago.

In a review, Far Out said of Time Skiffs: “Over the last decade, Animal Collective has taken experimentalism perhaps too far, signified by the lukewarm reception to their recent forays. However, on Time Skiffs, they’ve scaled it back while still retaining a level of weirdness because this is Animal Collective, after all, but just a more refined and mature version of themselves who are back feeling comfortable in their own skin.”

The Baltimore collective is about to set off on a tour of the US over May and June which will include a festival appearance at Kilby Block Party.

Animal Collective are also set to tour Ireland and the UK in autumn, with dates booked in Dublin, Bristol, Manchester and Glasgow. This latter leg of the tour will kick off in November. Ticket information can be accessed here.

Listen to Lennox’s brand new 17-minute ambient track, ‘Calm App (Rejected) – New Ambient Song’, below.