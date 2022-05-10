Pale Waves announce third album and share lead single 'Lies'









Pale Waves have shared details of their upcoming third studio album, Unwanted. To celebrate the imminent arrival of the Who Am I? follow-up, the quartet has shared the album’s lead single ‘Lies’. Unwanted is slated for release on August 12th via Dirty Hit.

Pale Waves teased the new single via their Tik Tok account back in April, sharing snippets of the track’s jittery chorus. The song was recorded in Los Angeles with the help of producer Zakk Cervini, who has previously worked with the likes of Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly and Blink 182.

The partnership has seen Pale Waves full immerse themselves in that highly-produced brand of pop-punk so beloved by skatepark dwellers in the latter days of the 2000s. With its thrashed electric guitars and faux American vocals, ‘Lies’ is the time-warp nobody saw coming.

Opening up about the new offering, frontwoman Heather Baron-Gracie said: “‘Lies’ is about someone who built up my trust and destroyed it like a wrecking ball. It caused some real trust issues, but fortunately for me that person is no longer in my life. Once you do me wrong you’re gone!”

That attitude has defined Pale Waves’ approach to this new album. Talking about Unwanted, Baron-Gracie explained: “It was really the only thing this album could be called. It’s bold and unapologetic, and that’s what the Pale Waves community is about. We don’t need to fit a perfect mould, we don’t need to apologise for being ourselves, and we won’t change for anyone. That acceptance is what connects us.”

After appearing at several festivals this year – including Neighbourhood Weekender, Community Festival, Kendal Calling, Reading & Leeds and Y-Not, Pale Waves will embark on a UK headline tour in November 2022. Tickets will go on pre-sale at 10 am on May 18th and on general sale from the same time on May 20th. You can check out the full list of dates below.

Pale Waves tour dates:

November

25 – Albert Hall, Manchester

26 – O2 Academy, Liverpool

27 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

28 – Fat Sam’s, Dundee

30 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

Stream the new track, below.