Pale Waves to release their third album in 2022









Exciting news for Pale Waves fans as the Manchester group have just confirmed their third album is finished and scheduled for release later this year. In a tweet released earlier in the week, the band wrote: “See you all next year with shows and a new album.”

At the start of December, vocalist Heather Baron Gracie also conformed that Pale Wave’s third album – the anticipated follow-up to 2021’s Who Am I? – is in the bag. In an Instagram post, she said: “Album 3 = done”. The news came after the band revealed they were in the studio last Autumn, where they were working on the album.

At this time, the group shared a number of photographs from their time working on the album, one of which showed a notebook containing lyric fragments, such as: “Fragile as a feather, can’t afford to break. As I’m getting older, fear I’ll make the same mistakes. Broken around the edges”.

Heather Barton Gracie also revealed that she and the band had written a song inspired by the hit Netflix TV show Sex Education. Posting a still from the show featuring Otis and Maeve – played wonderfully by Asa Butterfield and Emma Mackey – she claimed that the song had been written about the fictional character’s complex love lives. “Wrote a song about their relationship and I guess it ended up on album 3,” she wrote.

Pale Waves are soon to embark on their tour for Who Am I?, one of the support acts for which prompted Martin Rossiter to take to Twitter to vent his frustration over the fact that they were using the same name as his Britpop group, Gene. “Genuine question. What should we do about this?” Rossiter wrote, sharing a photo of the secondary Gene’s account, showing that he had been blocked. “I don’t want to financially screw over any up and coming musicians but they’ve taken our name. They’re on a poster supporting Pale Waves and it feels wrong”.

Unfortunately, Twitter being Twitter, the response was far from constructive: “I asked for people’s opinions (which I now regret) and a lot of people have offered valuable advice but to abuse people is just unacceptable especially women in a space which is already hard enough for them to exist in,” Rossiter concluded.

Please read and RT. I have discovered that the lead singer of @genetheband and @palewaves have been receiving unacceptable abuse on various social media platforms. It's okay to have an reasonable opinion about this issue but the abuse (which I've seen) is fucking atrocious. STOP — Martin Rossiter (@MartinRossiter) December 5, 2021