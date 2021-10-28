Ozzy Osbourne to release 40th-anniversary expanded edition of 'Diary Of A Madman'









Ozzy Osbourne is celebrating the anniversary of yet another album this year, having just announced the 40th anniversary expanded digital edition of his 1981 LP, Diary of a Madman.

Set for a release on November 5th, the special reissue includes the original eight-song tracklist as well as two previously unavailable live recordings, ‘Believer’ and ‘Flying High Again’. Diary of a Madman is one of the most revered albums in Osbourne’s catalogue, being the last studio album to feature the fretwork of guitarist Randy Rhoads, who tragically died in a plane crash in 1982.

The album includes such classics as the motoric opening track ‘Over the Mountain’, Ozzy’s smash hit ‘Flying High Again’, and, of course, the epic closing title track. Osbourne has also joined forces with Dogtown to release an exclusive skateboard and apparel collection in tandem with the expanded digital edition.

The decks themselves are limited to 200 and will feature artwork by Sean Cliver and a silver metal flake dusting designed by Jim ‘Red Dog’ Muir. The skateboards were manufactured by PD Stix’s Paul Schmitt and were hand silk-screened by Chicken at Screaming Squeegees on Dogtown’s classic ’80s Stonefish shape. In addition, Ozzy fans have the opportunity to get hold of one of the limited-edition T-shirts and hoodies that Dogtown are releasing. All items will be for sale at noon PT on Friday, October 29th. You can find out more here.

The expanded edition of The Diary of a Madman expanded edition follows Ozzy’s 30th-anniversary vinyl reissue of No More Tears and the Down to Earth 20th anniversary expanded digital edition, which was released earlier in October.

You can check out the expanded Diary of a Madman tracklist below.

Diary of a Madman 40th Anniversary Expanded Digital Edition Tracklist:

Over the Mountain Flying High Again You Can’t Kill Rock and Roll Believer Little Dolls Tonight S.A.T.O. Diary of a Madman Believer (live) * Flying High Again (live) *