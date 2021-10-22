Ozzy Osbourne biopic officially announced









The family of ex-Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne found reality TV fame at the turn of the 21st century with The Osbournes, a reality show that exhibited all their odd eccentricities providing the perfect entertainment for fans worldwide. Starring wife Sharon Osbourne and children Kelly and Jack, the show helped to elevate Ozzy Osbourne past rock obscurity and enter the mainstream consciousness. Now a well-known showbiz family, a biopic about Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne has been officially announced.

As reported by Variety, the yet-untitled film will see Sharon on production duties alongside children Aimée and Jack as part of the Osbourne Media label. Unravelling the complicated lives of the showbiz couple, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter Lee Hall, known for penning the script for Rocketman and Billy Elliot, will be taking on the project.

Announcing her joy of the production of the forthcoming project, Sharon Osbourne recently stated, “Our relationship at times was often wild, insane and dangerous but it was our undying love that kept us together…We’re thrilled to partner with Sony Pictures and Polygram to bring our story to the screen”.

Providing an update on the film in November 2020, daughter Aimée Osbourne revealed that the production team were “getting ready to start casting,” before adding “Finding the right kind of actors to portray them is going to be challenging, but we’re looking forward to finding some newcomers,” in conversation with NME.

Continuing, she added, “I think authenticity, vulnerability, charisma, all those kinds of things will need to play them because they’re just both so unique”. Aimée Osbourne then outlined the difficulties of such a production, noting, “It’s definitely going to be challenging, and as excited as I am, it’s going to be intense to find someone who can embody a challenging mix of characteristics for both of them. But I have faith we will find the right people”.

Take a look at the trailer for the original series, The Osbournes, below.